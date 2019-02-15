With all-Big 12 pitcher Gia Rodoni out for the season following knee surgery, No. 16 Baylor desperately needs some other pitchers to step up in a major way.
The performances of Sidney Holman and Madison Lindsey were the kind the Lady Bears hope to get all season.
In Friday’s Getterman Classic opener, Holman allowed one hit in six innings in Baylor’s 7-0 win over Sam Houston State. Lindsey was also highly effective as she scattered three hits in five shutout innings as Baylor followed with a 3-1 win over Southern Mississippi.
Holman (3-1) only gave up a single to Bailey White with one out in the fifth while walking two and striking out three before Regan Green retired three straight hitters in the seventh to finish off the win.
“It was pretty exciting,” Holman said. “My adrenaline was definitely pumping, but it was a good game and I had a good defense backing me up, so it really helped.”
Holman, a sophomore who played at Abilene Christian two years ago, consistently threw pitches in the high 60 miles-per-hour range that were difficult for the Sam Houston State (3-4) hitters to catch up to.
“When you throw as hard as she does, they will give you some help, and they did,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “They swung at some pitches that were low, but the ball is breaking down hard. I’ve always said that maybe apart from the changeup, that’s the best pitch in softball. It’s 68 to 69 miles per hour breaking down.”
The Lady Bears jumped on Sam Houston State starter Darby Fitzpatrick (0-1) for three first-inning runs as Ana Watson hit a two-run single. Baylor added two more runs in the second inning as Lou Gilbert drilled a run-scoring single en route to a 5-for-5 day in the two games.
In the win over Southern Mississippi (6-2), Lindsey (2-0) wasn’t as dominating as Holman. But the freshman left-hander mixed her pitches well as she walked three batters in five innings before Kassidy Krupit and Green finished off the game in relief.
Lindsey has been one of the biggest surprises for the Lady Bears early this season.
“My expectations this year were to just be ready whenever coach called, kind of just someone who is in the dugout ready to play my role and do what I have to do,” Lindsey said. “Already I feel like I have done more than I thought I was going to do coming off the fall.”
The Lady Bears scored a pair of third-inning runs off Abby Trahan when Krupit hit a run-scoring single and Goose McGlaun brought across another run with a sacrifice fly. Krupit’s sacrifice fly scored Gilbert from third base in the fifth inning.
After playing on a rough field in Mexico last weekend at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge, the Lady Bears (6-2) were happy to get back home to their new artificial turf and improved lighting at Getterman Stadium.
“Oh, I love it,” Lindsey said. “It is so nice and it looks great. It definitely needed an upgrade and it got it. We have a beautiful stadium, so I am super excited about that.”
Baylor will face UTA at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the second day of the tournament.