The Baylor-Kansas softball three-game Big 12 series in Lawrence has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The Lady Bears (14-15, 1-3) and Jayhawks (11-20, 0-0) will play a single game at 2 p.m. Saturday and a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please support local journalism by becoming a digital subscriber or adding digital to your newspaper subscription.
The Baylor-Kansas softball three-game Big 12 series in Lawrence has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The Lady Bears (14-15, 1-3) and Jayhawks (11-20, 0-0) will play a single game at 2 p.m. Saturday and a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Sunday.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The way DiDi Richards plays basketball, Lady Bears fans might think she’s a free spirit, the kind of happy-go-lucky individual that never lets anything bother her.
A former Baylor University student whose friends jokingly warned her “not to get raped by Baylor football players” has sued the school, alleging she was sexually assaulted by football players in November 2017 and further victimized by the school’s responses to her allegations.
Besieged by injuries, the Baylor softball team is in a position now where it welcomes facing other struggling teams.
After Baylor blasted through its first spring football practice in pads last weekend, the day had just begun for five of Matt Rhule’s players.
It’s been six years since a soccer team from Central Texas kicked up their heels and celebrated a state championship.
When it was all over at the Ferrell Center, the Baylor fans seemed like they wanted an encore.