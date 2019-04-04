Looking for any bit of good news, Baylor softball coach Glenn Moore was excited to see hitting coach Mark Lumley come back to work after breaking his hip early this season after he battled cancer last fall.
Lumley is limited to office work and can’t coach on the field yet, but his recent return is a bright spot in a season where nearly everything has gone wrong.
“He’s walking faster,” Moore said. “I didn’t have to walk as slow as I did last week, so it’s getting better.”
Unfortunately for Moore, the injured players he lost earlier this season haven’t returned. He’ll bring a banged-up, short-handed team to Norman to face No. 2 Oklahoma in a three-game series this weekend.
The series will begin Friday night at 6:30 followed by Saturday’s 7 p.m. game and Sunday’s noon series finale.
The Lady Bears began the year with ace pitcher Gia Rodoni and leading hitter Kyla Walker out with season-ending injuries, but since then outfielder Maddison Kettler, infielder Hannah Thompson and pitcher Regan Green have joined the injured list.
Moore has tried to make his team see this is a chance to fight through adversity and come out stronger.
“We have more than half of our starting lineup out right now,” Moore said. “I think it’s going to sound like I’m reading a script here, but I think it’s an amazing opportunity to show these girls how to deal with adversity to the best of our ability. We have great faith here and we believe God’s doing something big. What adversity we’ve faced in this program in the past has always been a stepping stone to something great.”
Moore has never suffered a losing season in his 19 years at Baylor, but the Lady Bears will have to finish strong to avoid it. Losing five of their last six games, the Lady Bears are 15-18 overall and 2-5 in the Big 12.
It would take a remarkable turnaround for the Lady Bears to reach their ninth straight NCAA tournament. Despite their struggles, the Baylor players say they’re still optimistic and haven’t given up on each other.
“We’re hanging in there,” said Baylor second baseman Nicky Dawson. “Things may seem really bad right now but it’s going to turn around and there will be something good come out of this.”
The powerful Sooners (32-2, 3-0) have won two of the last three Women’s College World Series, coming up short last year in Oklahoma City as Florida State took the crown.
Despite losing All-America senior pitchers Paige Parker and Paige Lowary from last year’s team, the Sooners have rebuilt their pitching staff with Arizona State transfer Giselle Juarez leading the way with a 14-0 record and a 1.32 ERA. Junior Mariah Lopez is 12-1 with a 1.22 ERA while junior Shannon Saile is 6-1 with a 1.24 ERA and three saves.
The Sooners lead the nation with a .378 team batting average and 65 homers. Sydney Romero is hitting a team-high .442 with 13 homers and 34 RBIs while Caleigh Clifton is hitting .409 with nine homers and 29 RBIs.
“I’m looking for the weakness, and I haven’t seen any to be honest with you,” Moore said. “Scary offense and a great pitching staff, and a last minute All-American transfer pitcher that’s certainly given them hope they can be back in the World Series and win it again.”
With two pitchers out of the picture, the Lady Bears will keep riding sophomore Sidney Holman, who has appeared in 24 of Baylor’s 33 games and is 10-10 with a 3.21 ERA.
“She’s a warrior now,” Moore said. “She does not want to be in the dugout watching, even though we’re going through this. There’s plenty of pitchers who would say ‘Hey, I’m not getting any run support, the defense is not playing great, let somebody else go do that.’ But Sid wants the ball and she’s a great leader for us and a competitor.”
Moore saw Holman’s competitiveness when she was hit by a screaming line drive in the final game of last weekend’s series against Kansas in Lawrence.
“She got hit by a 100 mph line drive at Kansas with one out to go in the weekend and got off the ground thinking she’s going to stay in the game,” Moore said. “I had to tell her she wasn’t. It’s just amazing what she’s doing right now.”
Freshman Madison Lindsey hopes to correct some mechanical issues in her pitching form that has led to umpires calling illegal pitches.
While Goose McGlaun is Baylor’s leading hitter with a .370 batting average with three homers and 11 RBIs, Moore will continue to look for her to pitch out of the bullpen after registering seven innings in relief of Lindsey in Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to SFA. McGlaun was effective as she allowed nine hits, no walks and no earned runs.
“We need her and she’s a team player and willing to come out,” Moore said. “We had to get her in shape. It’s taken a couple of weeks to do that because you just don’t pick up a softball when you haven’t thrown. But we started two weeks ago expecting to possibly need her and she’s ready to go, and she can be competitive for us.”