The last time the Baylor soccer team won the Big 12 regular season championship, players like Dawn Greathouse, Courtney Saunders and Molly Cameron played starring roles.
That was 1998.
Fast forward to 2018 and the Bears are on the doorstep of their second Big 12 title heading into the final regular-season game, with names like Jennifer Wandt, Julie James and Camryn Wendlandt leading the way.
With a win over Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field, the No. 10 Bears will capture their first regular season championship in 20 years.
“I know Oklahoma would love to come in here and keep us from doing that, so we’ve got to be 100 percent ready to fight for a championship,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “They’re a very good team and they’re very well coached, and they have great athletes and great soccer players. So they’ll present another challenge for us.”
The Bears (14-4, 7-1) have won seven straight games after opening the Big 12 with a 2-1 overtime loss to Texas. When the Bears knocked off perennial power West Virginia in a 1-0 overtime win on Oct. 5 in Morgantown, it set the stage for their brilliant stretch run.
West Virginia is also 7-1 in conference play with a Thursday regular season-ending date against Kansas in Morgantown. But Baylor owns the tie-breaker with its win over West Virginia.
Last year, the Bears won the Big 12 tournament championship in Kansas City before making their deepest NCAA tournament run in school history by reaching the Elite Eight. But the Bears are thrilled for the chance to win the regular season title at home, where they are 9-0 this season.
“We’re just really excited to go out there and play for another championship and host Oklahoma here,” said Baylor junior Raegan Padgett. “A lot of us can’t believe we’re already to the end of the season and we’re in this big spot. I think we handle that pressure really well and we like that. We like to be fighting for something.”
The Sooners (7-8-2, 3-4-1) are coming off a 4-1 loss to West Virginia on Sunday in Norman. Kaylee Dao leads Oklahoma with six goals while Ivanna Rivas has scored five.
Wendlandt has been on fire for the Bears with five goals during their seven-game winning streak. She leads the Bears with eight goals for the season, while James has six and Padgett and Giuliana Cunningham have collected five apiece. Wandt has been an outstanding goalkeeper throughout Big 12 play.
“They’re going to slow down the pace of the game and try to limit our fast-paced game that we have,” Jobson said. “It’s set up nicely for us and now it just comes down to our determination and our fight to carry out an opportunity here which is pretty special.”
After Thursday’s game, the Big 12 tournament will begin Sunday at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City. The semifinals will be played Nov. 2 followed by the finals Nov. 4, and the NCAA tournament field will be announced Nov. 5. Baylor will be either the first or second seed in the Big 12 tournament.