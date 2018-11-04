KANSAS CITY – After winning a school-record 10 straight games, No. 9 Baylor finally saw its streak end with a 3-0 loss to No. 14 West Virginia in the championship game of the Big 12 soccer tournament.
With Amanda Saymon and Lauren Segalla scoring second-half goals, the Mountaineers dominated the Bears on a chilly Sunday afternoon at Swope Soccer Village.
Baylor (17-5) will learn its NCAA tournament seeding at 3:30 p.m. Monday when the NCAA tournament field is announced. Baylor’s watch party at the Stone Room at the Ferrell Center is open to the public.
“I am proud of our run to the final and now we must have a short memory and start preparing for a run in the NCAA tournament, which starts this weekend,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “Super proud of the resume we have built this season in preparation for the championship portion that is ahead of us.”
Rated third nationally in the RPI last week, the Bears were in line for a No. 1 regional seed heading into the Big 12 tournament. Coming off their first Big 12 regular season championship since 1998, the top-seeded Bears knocked off Iowa State and Texas Tech in the conference tournament before losing to second-seeded West Virginia (14-4-3).
The Bears suffered their first shutout of the season as they lost their first game since a 2-1 overtime decision against Texas in the Big 12 regular season opener on Sept. 21 in Austin.
The Mountaineers avenged a 1-0 overtime loss to Baylor on Oct. 5 in Morgantown while also keeping the Bears from winning their second straight Big 12 tournament title.
The Mountaineers controlled the rematch with 19 shots to Baylor’s seven. West Virginia scored its first goal in the first half when a kick deflected off Baylor defender Sarah Norman into the goal.
In the second half, the Mountaineers sent a flurry of shots toward Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt.
Sh’Nia Gordon hammered a shot off Wandt and Saymon was there for the rebound. She slipped the ball into the goal to give West Virginia a 2-0 lead with 13:40 remaining in the game.
Segalla sealed the win with 5:21 remaining when she powered in a shot directly in front of the goal.
Baylor was well-represented on the all-tournament team with Sarah King, Julie James, Jackie Crowther and Taylor Moon.
West Virginia’s Gordon was named the tournament’s outstanding offensive player while teammate Easther Mayi Kith was the outstanding defensive player.