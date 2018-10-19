Back when Cris Carter played receiver in the NFL, Buddy Ryan memorably quipped, “All he does is catch touchdowns.”
Well, all Camryn Wendlandt does is score game-winning goals.
Wendlandt’s seventh goal of the season proved to be the difference-maker in the 13th-ranked Bears’ 1-0 win over Kansas State on Friday at Baylor’s football practice field. The change in venue was required because Baylor’s normal home field, Betty Lou Mays Field, was too wet because of heavy rains.
The Bears controlled the action much of the night, carrying big leads over the Wildcats in shots (21-10), shots on goal (9-3), and corner kicks (6-5). That finally showed up on the scoreboard at the 49th minute of the second half, when Wendlandt got free on a long run upfield before lacing the shot out of the outstretched reach of the KSU keeper’s hands for the goal.
It was her fourth game-winner in Baylor’s current six-game winning streak. The Bears improved to 13-4 overall and 6-1 in the Big 12, while the Wildcats fell to 4-10-2 and 0-7-0. Baylor has dominated in home matches, going 8-0 while outscoring their opponents, 21-1.
They’ll continue the home cooking on Sunday, with a 2 p.m. match against Kansas.