When Camryn Wendlandt is walking around in an airport with the Baylor soccer team, people sometimes ask her if she plays volleyball.
With her six-foot frame, she looks more like a middle blocker than a soccer player.
But she’s been able to use her height to her advantage as she’s become a dangerous scorer for a Baylor squad that’s dead set on winning the Big 12 championship.
During Baylor’s current five-game winning streak, Wendlandt has scored three winning goals.
“It’s been so fun and we have a lot of momentum right now,” Wendlandt said. “I don’t think there’s any particular reason behind the goals. I’ve just been at the right place at the right time, and I’ve been working real hard throughout the season. We’ve been working on finishing a lot, so it’s good to see all that hard work come to fruition.”
Tied with West Virginia for the Big 12 lead with a 5-1 record, the No. 13 Bears have the inside track to win their first regular season conference title since 1998. All three remaining games are at home, beginning with Friday’s 7 p.m. matchup against Kansas State.
The Bears will face Kansas at 2 p.m. Sunday before concluding regular season play against Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Wendlandt began her scoring streak by drilling a shot between the legs of a TCU player in a 1-0 win on Sept. 30 at Betty Lou Mays Field.
She scored Baylor’s biggest goal of the season against No. 16 West Virginia by firing a shot from the left side for a 1-0 overtime win Oct. 5 in Morgantown. It marked Baylor’s first win over the Mountaineers in seven games dating back to West Virginia’s debut season in the Big 12 in 2012.
Wendlandt’s game-winning shot sent her teammates into a frenzy.
“I never screamed so loud,” said Baylor freshman Giuliana Cunningham. “Honestly, it was one of the best wins. It was crazy. Everyone went crazy. We were just so happy.”
Last weekend, Wendlandt powered a netter past Oklahoma State goalkeeper Hannah Warner for the game’s only score. Her recent barrage has given her 13 points for the season, only one less than Baylor’s leading scorer Julie James.
With her outstretched frame, Wendlandt is a big target for her teammates. Baylor coach Paul Jobson didn’t know the junior would become a prolific scorer, but he’s glad she has delivered so many critical shots during Baylor’s current run.
“With her height, we thought we could utilize her as center forward,” Jobson said. “She’s a big target on center crosses. We felt she had some tools to make her successful there, and if she put in some time she could refine those things. She’s dangerous on headers but she’s also scoring with her feet.”
Wendlandt’s journey to Baylor has been a long and winding road that began in the Great Northwest in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. In a climate more suited for ice skating and hockey, soccer wasn’t a predominant sport.
So Wendlandt traveled an hour across the state line to Washington to play club soccer for the Spokane Shadow.
“It’s winter probably seven months out of the year up there,” Wendlandt said. “The bigger sports up there are winter sports. So I’d drive an hour every day to play on a turf field. That team was full of Division I commits and they were all really talented technically and really good athletes. That team definitely pushed my level quite a bit.”
Playing for the Shadow as well as her Lake City High School team, Wendlandt was recruited by colleges across the country, including Baylor, Texas, UCLA and San Diego State. She chose San Diego State and played in 10 matches as a freshman in 2016, but decided to transfer for a better opportunity.
When she visited Baylor before last season, she instantly knew it was the right place. She loved the family atmosphere that Jobson and his coaching staff created and the Christian environment.
“The thing that really sold me about Baylor was how much of a family it is here and how much the coaches care about you as a person and not just an athlete,” Wendlandt said. “They told me they would pray over my decision and they wanted me to go exactly where God wanted me to go. It’s not your typical college coach saying we want this out of you. When I walked out of the door at the facility here, I told my dad I wanted to go here and canceled the rest of my visits.”
Wendlandt quickly became a contributor as a sophomore last season as she made 18 starts and collected two goals and an assist for a Baylor team that won the Big 12 tournament and advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history.
“Last year went well and I played a decent amount,” Wendlandt said. “But as an athlete you should never be content where you are because you can always grow as a player and you can also get better. I wasn’t content, but I was an encourager on the sidelines and played my heart out when I got the chance”
With the Elite Eight experience behind them, the Bears came into this season with great hopes. After playing a tough nonconference schedule, Baylor opened Big 12 play with a 2-1 loss to Texas.
But with Wendlandt contributing key goals, the Bears are playing their best soccer of the season as they’ve reeled off five straight wins.
“Our win streak is awesome,” Wendlandt said. “But you have to be careful about how much you’re thinking about it because you’re not guaranteed a win for the next game just because you did well the past weekend. I think our team has been doing a really good job about not focusing on our past success and more focusing on what we have to get done the next game.”
Not only does Wendlandt stand out because of her size, she has an outgoing personality that makes her teammates gravitate toward her. Her work ethic rubs off on the rest of the team.
“Cam all around is a great teammate and has been since the first day I got here,” said Baylor sophomore Ally Henderson. “But more than that, you see her working outside of our practices and games to get better. Especially this year she’s really dedicated a lot of time to better herself and it’s really paid off.
“She brings a lot of good energy and positivity and encouragement. She’s just a ray of sunshine wherever she is.”