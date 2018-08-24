TAMPA, Fla. – South Florida scored a pair of first-half goals and cruised to a 3-1 win Friday night to hand the No. 17 Baylor soccer team its first loss of the season.
Baylor (2-1) opened the season with a pair of home wins last weekend, but couldn’t dig out of a hole against South Florida (2-1).
South Florida’s Bri Blethen scored the first goal 36 minutes into the game, and teammate Emma Davies quickly followed with another goal four minutes later. South Florida dominated play in the first half as it took 12 shots to Baylor’s five.
After South Florida opened up a 3-0 lead in the second half, Baylor finally broke through when Camryn Wendlandt scored on a header. Baylor will face Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton at 5 p.m. Sunday.