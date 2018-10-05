MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — That plane trip from West Virginia to Iowa just got a lot more fun for the Baylor soccer team.
Baylor junior forward Camryn Wendlandt netted a golden goal in overtime to send the No. 24 Bears to a 1-0 triumph over 16th-ranked West Virginia, the program’s first-ever win over the Mountaineers.
It was a huge moment for Baylor (10-4-0 overall, 3-1-0 Big 12), as West Virginia has been the dominant program in the Big 12 since it joined the conference six years ago. The Mountaineers have won five Big 12 titles, and Friday’s defeat was just their third conference loss over that stretch.
For much of the match, it appeared that West Virginia (7-3-3, 3-1-0) would chalk up another victim. The Mountaineers controlled much of the action, and unleashed 19 shots on goal in regulation to Baylor’s three.
However, Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt was Baylor’s saving grace. She produced a career-high nine saves and on her way to her seventh shutout of the year.
After two scoreless halves, the teams went to overtime, marking only Baylor’s second OT match of the year. It marked the second straight season that the Bears and Mountaineers had battled to an overtime match, as West Virginia won, 2-1, last year in OT in Waco.
This time, however, the Bears turned the tables. Roughly four-and-a-half minutes into the overtime period, following a foul call on West Virginia, Wandt punched a free kick down the field. Baylor’s Sarah King headed the ball out of a scrum ahead to Wendlandt, who powered the ball past WVU keeper Rylee Foster for the game-winner. It was Wendlandt’s fifth goal of the year and King’s first assist.
It also proved to be the first goal that West Virginia had surrendered in conference play this year.
Baylor is now tied with West Virginia for first place in the Big 12 standings. The Bears will play again on Sunday against Iowa State (2-9-2, 0-2-1) at 1 p.m. in Ames, Iowa.