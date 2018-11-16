The Baylor soccer team has so many weapons coming from so many different places that it eventually wears down opponents.
Even exceptional ones like SEC champion Vanderbilt.
Raegan Padgett and Julie James punched in second-half goals as the No. 11 Bears pounded out a 3-1 win over the Commodores on Friday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Baylor (19-5) advanced to a Sweet 16 matchup against No. 12 Virginia (16-4-1) at 7 p.m. Sunday at Betty Lou Mays Field. Virginia advanced by winning a penalty kick shootout over Texas Tech earlier Friday after they had played to a scoreless tie through two overtimes.
The Bears are the only remaining representative from the Big 12 among the six that made the NCAA tournament.
“We’re just playing every game like it’s our last because it really could be,” Padgett said. “We just want to keep playing together, that’s our driving force.”
Five different players have scored for the Bears in their two NCAA tournament wins. After Sarah King and Camryn Wendlandt scored in Baylor’s 2-0 win over Abilene Christian last weekend, Giuliana Cunningham, Padgett and James scored against Vanderbilt (16-4-1).
That kind of versatility is just the way the Bears like it because it makes them hard to prepare for. They’re now 12-0 at home this season.
“I feel like every goal is a team goal, it starts from the back and builds up,” Padgett said. “A lot of our goals we just keep hitting it and it bounces out and we find a way to put it back in.”
The Bears scored less than five minutes into the game as Cunningham notched her sixth goal of the season on a header following a pass from Ally Henderson.
The Commodores answered with their only goal less than nine minutes later as Haley Hopkins scored on a header.
“After we scored the first goal early in the first half, I thought we took a little bit of our foot off the gas and I thought they started winning first balls,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “When we got to halftime we just kind of refocused everybody and kind of challenged them. Can we sharpen it up? Can we change the momentum a little bit? I thought they really did a great job in the second half especially.”
Padgett chipped in a shot in the seventh minute of the second half after a pass from Henderson to give the Bears a 2-1 edge.
“I didn’t even see it until it got right in front of me and threw my body in front of it,” Padgett said. “It’s just what our team has done all year, just grind it out, get the scrums in the box and put it away.”
With under 16 minutes remaining, James banged a short shot off goalkeeper Vanderbilt Lauren Demarchi to push Baylor’s lead to 3-1. It was her ninth goal of the season, and put the Bears into the driver’s seat as they closed out the match.
“If you can score three goals on any conference champion, that’s a heck of a night,” Jobson said. “Defensively I thought we were fantastic. I thought offensively we were really, really good too. We kept putting the pressure on. After we scored the second goal, we just kept going and got a third one and really put it out of reach for the rest of the match.”
After both teams took five first-half shots, Baylor dominated the flow of the game in the second half by taking eight shots to Vanderbilt’s three. Demarchi recorded three saves for the night while Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt collected a pair of saves.
Now the Bears have a day to prepare for a strong Virginia squad. A win would send the Bears to their second straight Elite Eight.
“We’re pretty confident,” said Baylor defender Danielle Hayden. “We try not to get too cocky or complacent. Even though we’re having a pretty good season, we can’t get complacent. We show up every day at practice and compete really hard and give it our best every day. And I think that’s what’s keeping us going.”