After winning its first Big 12 regular season championship in 20 years, the pressure is off the No. 10 Baylor soccer team as it enters the conference tournament.
The Bears know they’ll make the NCAA tournament and possibly land a No. 1 regional seed.
But the Bears are having so much fun winning, they don’t want to stop as they prepare to face Iowa State at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the first round of the Big 12 tournament at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City.
“The girls obviously feel really good about what we’ve been able to do to win the Big 12 title,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “We have had to be resilient to do it, and I hope we can bring the momentum into the Big 12 tournament. We’re sitting in a good place right now. The first thing we have to do is beat Iowa State.”
Last year, the Bears played their way into the NCAA tournament by sweeping three games in the Big 12 tournament to earn the league’s automatic bid before making their deepest postseason run in school history to the Elite Eight.
With a 15-4 overall record and an 8-1 Big 12 mark, the top-seeded Bears’ resume is already good enough to make the NCAA tournament this year and they’ll likely earn a host spot. Following their eighth straight win, they clinched their first Big 12 title since 1998 with a 1-0 shutout over Oklahoma on Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
By winning last year’s Big 12 tournament, Jobson believes his team will feel confident back on the field where they captured the title.
“We’ve got a point of reference,” Jobson said. “Last year when we were getting close to the finals, we showed the team a film of the 2012 team winning the Big 12 championship. We wanted for them to see a film of Baylor winning the trophy. Now the kids here have a real life experience of that, and they’re a veteran-laded team, and that will help for sure.”
Though the Bears already have a 2-1 win over Iowa State, they’re not taking the Cyclones for granted. Coming off their monumental 1-0 overtime win over West Virginia on Oct. 5, the Bears played Iowa State in Ames two days later and pulled out a tough win.
The Cyclones (4-13-2, 2-6-1) won their last two games over Oklahoma State and Kansas State to capture the eighth and final seed in the Big 12 tournament.
“They’re tough and physical, and I think they’ll be tougher in the tournament because they played their way into it and have momentum of their own,” Jobson said. “Iowa State always battles us really well, and we had a tough game up there coming off our win against West Virginia. There are no weak teams in the league.”
In Sunday’s other first-round Big 12 tournament games, No. 4 seed TCU will play No. 5 Texas Tech at 2 p.m., No. 2 West Virginia will meet No. 7 Oklahoma at 5:30 p.m., and No. 3 Texas will face No. 6 Kansas at 8 p.m.
The winners will meet in the finals on Nov. 2 and the championship game will be Nov. 4 at Swope Soccer Village.