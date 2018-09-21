AUSTIN – Baylor struck first blood, but Texas had the last laugh.
The 11th-ranked Longhorns’ Cydney Billups scored a golden goal shortly into overtime to top the Bears, 2-1, in Big 12 soccer play on Friday. It was the first overtime match of the year for Baylor (7-4-0 overall, 0-1-0 in Big 12).
Julie James found the net in the 15th minute to give BU a 1-0 lead. James took a nifty cross from Ariel Leach, and headed home the shot for her sixth goal of the season and 16th of her decorated career.
Baylor controlled the action much of the way, but Texas (9-0-1, 1-0-0) nailed the equalizer in the 57th minute. On a corner kick, there was a scrum in front of the net and Baylor couldn’t punch the ball away. UT freshman Mackenzie McFarland took advantage, poking the ball in to tie things up and send the match to extra time.
The Bears had a last-ditch chance to pull out the win in the final moments of regulation, but two different shots rang off the crossbar.
Baylor is off until Sept. 28 when it will host TCU.