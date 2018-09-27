Julie James is one of the most accomplished and experienced players on the Baylor soccer team, but that’s just one facet of a very busy life.
Not only is she a two-time first-team all-Big 12 player, she’s also made academic all-conference the last two years. She’s dedicated her time to the Full Armor ministry which teaches young athletes how to be warriors for Christ.
James is also planning her wedding next May. She’s engaged to her high school sweetheart, Connor Doyle, a wrestler for the United States Naval Academy.
“There’s no secret sauce,” James said. “We’re all involved in different things and we have to manage our time. That’s the biggest thing, time management and being proactive, and just praying myself through a whole lot of it too.”
To teammate Sarah King, watching James juggle her many activities is a thing of wonder.
“We’re roommates, so she’s always at the table either doing homework or planning things for the team,” King said. “She has mastered the time management of school and soccer and things outside of that. She has it down perfect. I think she’s a great example of a Christian warrior and her main goal is to represent, and to have her faith shine through in the way she plays.”
James takes her role as a senior leader seriously, meaning she’ll do whatever the team needs to be successful. Though always a steady scorer as a midfielder, she’s ramped it up this year as she leads the Bears with six goals and a team-high 13 points through 11 games.
Becoming the top scorer wasn’t necessarily by design. But with Aline De Lima gone from last year’s Elite Eight team, somebody needed to bolster Baylor’s scoring, and James has provided key goals throughout the team’s 7-4 start.
“You never know exactly where goals are going to come from,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “We have been working with her on finishing on her set pieces and heading in front of the goal. But it’s not something like we said we got to get more goals out of Julie this year. That just comes down to the way she is as a player of seeing a need and filling it.”
When Jobson recruited James out of McKinney Christian Academy, he knew he signed a potential impact player. James began making her mark as a freshman in 2015 as she scored four goals, including game winners against Northern Illinois and Oklahoma.
With King and James joining a strong freshman class, the Bears knew they had some players they could build around for a long time. But it was still a challenge for James to play up to the level she needed as a freshman starter.
“Sarah King and I were thrown into that and we had to grow quickly,” James said. “But sometimes people forget about how heavy that can be on a freshman, just because it’s so cool to be able to play at the college level. You have to adapt to this whole new environment.”
King and James often leaned on each other for support as freshmen, and that really hasn’t changed in the last three years.
“It would have been extremely intimidating just as one freshman getting thrown into the fire,” King said. “But having Julie right there by my side to look to who is also a freshman made it a lot easier to calm the nerves and the anxiety of having someone else who is going through the exact situation.
“Even now I still go to her with things I’m upset or anxious about, and she’s like ‘No, it’s OK, you’re just not looking at it through the right lens,’” King said. “She brings you back down to earth. She’s really like a calming force in that way.”
James followed up her outstanding freshman year with three goals and five assists as a sophomore. As a junior last year, she was at her best during Baylor’s postseason run as she scored a golden goal to beat Texas in overtime in the first round of the Big 12 tournament and delivered an assist to King in an NCAA tournament win over USC.
The NCAA tournament appearance was Baylor’s first in six years, and the Bears made the most of it by reaching the Elite Eight for the first time in school history.
“It was just really cool because of how close we were and to really see throughout the whole process that we were playing just to keep playing with each other,” James said. “That was something I was really proud of as a leader, that bond and that unity, and seeing that translate to the field was really cool.”
James gained more experience by training with the USA’s Under 23 team three times this year, giving her a chance to play with some of the best young players in the country.
“Just getting around a different environment, I guess it helps you to stretch and be outside your box,” James said. “Any time you’re uncomfortable is a time for growth. That was kind of my experience there, and just getting around some of the best players in the nation was such a blessing and learning from them and the coaches there.”
Despite a Big 12-opening 2-1 loss to No. 8 Texas, James is confident the Bears can finish strong in the regular season and make another long postseason tournament run.
“We definitely have great potential because we have a great core group back from last year that has more experience and is even closer than last year,” James said. “I feel really great about this group. We’ve continued to get better. Obviously it was a tough nonconference schedule that made us grow quickly as a team.”
James is pondering trying to play pro soccer after she graduates from Baylor in December with a business degree. She might continue to work with the Full Armor ministry. But some of her plans will depend on where her fiance serves after he graduates from the Naval Academy.
“Right now, I just want to be the best player I can for Baylor and being present in that, and soaking in this time with my girls,” James said. “I’ll just pray about it and see what opportunities come. I’m excited to see how it all comes together. What God wants might be something totally different than what I’m thinking right now.”