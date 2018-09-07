TUCSON, Ariz. — Julie James hooked in a game-winning goal in the second half to propel the Baylor soccer team over Arizona State, 1-0, on Friday afternoon at Arizona’s Mulcahy Stadium.
It was the seventh game-winning goal in the career of the senior James.
Despite leading 12-5 in shots, 8-3 in shots on goal, and a season-high 11-2 in corner kicks, the Bears (5-2) couldn’t find traction until the second half, finally breaking through in the 59th minute.
Arizona State dropped to 2-2 with the loss.
Baylor will next play tournament host Arizona at 4 p.m. Central on Sunday.