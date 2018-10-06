The No. 24 Baylor soccer team will try to win its fourth straight Big 12 game when it faces Iowa State at 1 p.m. Sunday in Ames.
The Bears (10-4, 3-1) are coming off one of their biggest regular season wins in school history when they beat No. 16 West Virginia, 1-0, in overtime on Friday night in Morgantown.
It marked the first time in school history that Baylor beat the Mountaineers after going 0-5-1 in previous meetings. Camryn Wendlandt scored the winning goal for Baylor while goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt collected nine saves.
Iowa State (2-10-2, 0-3-1) is coming off a 2-1 loss to No. 13 Texas on Friday in Ames.