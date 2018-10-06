The No. 24 Baylor soccer team will try to win its fourth straight Big 12 game when it faces Iowa State at 1 p.m. Sunday in Ames.
The Bears (10-4, 3-1) are coming off one of their biggest regular season wins in school history when they beat No. 16 West Virginia, 1-0, in overtime on Friday night in Morgantown.
It marked the first time in school history that Baylor beat the Mountaineers after going 0-5-1 in previous meetings. Camryn Wendlandt scored the winning goal for Baylor while goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt collected nine saves.
Iowa State (2-10-2, 0-3-1) is coming off a 2-1 loss to No. 13 Texas on Friday in Ames.
Kansas volleyball takes down No. 23 Baylor, 3-1
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas hitter Jada Burse blasted 19 kills as the Jayhawk volleyball team dusted No. 23 Baylor, 23-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21, on Saturday.
The Bears (10-6, 2-3) had one of their better blocking games, with 13 for the day, but Kansas produced 16 blocks, effectively neutralizing the Baylor attack.
Baylor was playing without Yossiana Pressley, their top hitter. In Pressley’s absence, Gia Milana had a season-high 17 kills on 61 attempts.
Baylor will return home to face TCU at 6 p.m. Wednesday.