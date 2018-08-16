Baylor freshmen Maddie Algya and Taylor Moon admitted they were both nervous and excited as they took the field for their first college soccer game.
After scoring goals, they felt much calmer when it was all over two hours later.
Both Algya and Moon scored second-half goals as No. 15 Baylor opened the season with a 2-0 win over Abilene Christian on Thursday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Algya and Moon were high school teammates at Flower Mound Marcus, and their chemistry was obvious. Former Waco High star Kayley Ables also started her first game as a freshman, so they all felt significant pressure playing for a nationally ranked team that’s coming off an Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA tournament last season.
“I was really excited because my team just feels like a family, and I was excited to finally get on the field with them because we’ve been training so hard for this,” Moon said. “And also, I was nervous because I’m playing against girls that are three and four years older than me. So I didn’t know how it was going to go. But luckily, it ended in our favor.”
Following a scoreless first half, Algya scored the first goal on a header after taking a header from Moon 13 minutes into the second half.
“Taylor headed it back and I was standing there backside ready for the ball to come back across again,” Algya said. “I was in the perfect place and just headed it back corner.”
Algya was surprised she scored on a header because it usually isn’t part of her repertoire.
“I never score header goals, so it was pretty surprising, but a goal is a goal,” Algya said.
Moon scored the final goal with 2:47 left in the game when she broke away down the middle and chipped the ball over ACU goalkeeper Erin Smith.
Smith had a busy night as she amassed five saves as Baylor took 15 shots. But she couldn’t reach high enough to deflect Moon’s shot.
“I felt the defender on my back, so I faked one way and then went the other way,” Moon said. “And the last chance I had, I kicked it on the ground. I saw the goalie coming out, and I thought it was a perfect opportunity to chip it. Initially, I thought it was going over. But then when I was looking at it more, it was starting to go down, so I just started celebrating before it went in.”
Baylor coach Paul Jobson split time among his goalkeepers, playing Hannah Parrish in the first half and Jennifer Wandt in the second half. Wandt played most of last season after Parrish went down with an injury. Both recorded a save against ACU.
“They both did a good job,” Jobson said. “We only had two, so every save was big-time. It keeps you in the game, so I was proud of what they did. They were both solid back there.”
Jobson was also impressed with how his freshmen stepped up after only two weeks of preseason practice.
“That’s a lot of pressure on a young kid to play as a starter in the home opener,” Jobson said. “The veterans know what it’s like because a lot of these veterans were those freshmen a couple of years ago. The leaders, the upperclassmen, are helping these young players get into a groove. That’s very tough. They played their way into it and did a great job tonight.”
The Bears will remain at home to play Samford at 7 p.m. Sunday.