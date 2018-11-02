KANSAS CITY – After winning one Big 12 championship trophy, the Baylor soccer team is craving two.
The top-seeded Bears sewed up a spot in the Big 12 tournament final for a second straight year by taking down Texas Tech, 2-1, in overtime on Friday at the Swope Soccer Village. The victory gives No. 9 Baylor (17-4-0) an opportunity to add a tournament title to the regular-season conference title the Bears had already claimed, as they’ll face 14th-ranked West Virginia in the final at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
It was senior Jackie Crowther who ultimately made it happen. At the 92:41 mark in overtime with the score knotted at 1-1, the dribbling forward found just enough daylight from roughly 25 yards out. Her high-thumping kick sailed over the head of Tech’s leaping goalkeeper Marissa Zucchetto and into the upper left corner of the net for the golden goal.
It was Crowther’s fifth goal of the year, though few were any bigger.
“I think we weathered a storm there, for sure,” Baylor coach Paul Jobson said. “Texas Tech was all over us in the second half and they’re a great team. We knew at halftime that one goal was not going to be enough, and I give my team a lot of credit for holding their ground and battling all the way until the end and giving ourselves an opportunity in overtime to come away with a victory.”
Texas Tech (13-5-2) indeed gave Baylor a tussle throughout, as the Red Raiders finished with 18 shots, same as the Bears. The teams played to a scoreless stalemate through almost the entire first half, but with just under a minute left the Bears finally struck. Taking advantage of a pretty centering pass from Ally Henderson, BU’s Julie James knocked home the header from the box for her eighth goal of the season and a 1-0 Bear lead.
The Red Raiders rebounded, thanks to, well, a rebound. At the 55:04 mark of the second half, Tech’s Kirsten Davis corralled an opportunistic deflection in the box and punched it into the net for the equalizer. For Davis, it marked her sixth goal of the year.
Baylor came up with a number of pivotal defensive plays. One of the prettiest arrived with roughly 10 minutes to go in regulation when Tech’s Jordan Duke unleashed a left-footed laser from 25 yards out that could’ve put the Red Raiders in front. But Baylor keeper Jennifer Wandt elevated and punched the ball away with her left hand at the peak of her jump.
That helped preserve the tie, allowing for Crowther’s heroics three minutes into the overtime period.
Baylor improved to 16-11-1 all-time in the Big 12 tournament, the most wins of any active member of the league.