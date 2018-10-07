AMES, Iowa -- Freshman Taylor Moon nailed a shot from the top left of the penalty box to lift the No. 24 Baylor soccer team to a 2-1 win over Iowa State in double-overtime on a rainy Sunday afternoon.
It marked the second straight overtime road win for the Bears (11-4) after knocking off No. 16 West Virginia, 1-0, Friday in Morgantown.
Tied with West Virginia for the Big 12 lead with a 4-1 record, the Bears are in the driver's seat for the championship with the remaining four conference games at home, including Friday's matchup against Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. at Betty Lou Mays Field.
In the win over Iowa State (2-11-2, 0-4-1), Baylor overcame a 1-0 deficit when Giuliana Cunningham hit the game-tying shot in the 69th minute after a corner kick by Jackie Crowther.