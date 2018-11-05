After winning the Big 12 regular season title, Baylor hoped to land a No. 1 regional seed in the NCAA soccer tournament.
But after West Virginia snapped the Bears’ 10-game winning streak in the Big 12 tournament championship game, they earned a No. 2 seed and will host Abilene Christian in the first round at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
It’s the highest seeding in school history and will give the Bears a chance to host at least three NCAA tournament games if they keep winning.
“I think if we pull off a (Big 12 tournament) championship, maybe we get an opportunity to be a 1 seed but we didn’t,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “But we’re definitely excited to be a 2 seed for sure. Having that opportunity to be here at home is just a great opportunity for us and something the girls have earned.”
Baylor (17-5) is seeded behind Georgetown (17-0-3) in its region. Georgetown earned a No. 1 regional seed along with Stanford, North Carolina and Florida State.
If the Bears beat Abilene Christian (15-5-1), they’ll face the winner of Vanderbilt and Murray State the following weekend.
The Bears opened the season on Aug. 16 with a 2-0 win over Abilene Christian, which is making its first ever NCAA Division I tournament appearance after winning the Southland Conference tournament as a five seed. Baylor is making its sixth NCAA tournament appearance, including last year’s school-record run to the Elite Eight.
“It was a tough 2-0 victory early in the season,” Jobson said. “We’ve matured, they’ve matured, so we’re going to go back and catch up on the last 19 games that they’ve played and see how they’ve matured as a team and try to lock in and find a good game plan to compete and hopefully win that game.”
Following Sunday’s 3-0 loss to West Virginia in Kansas City, the Bears are anxious to get back on the field and start another winning streak.
“That one’s going to sting for a little bit,” said Baylor senior midfielder Julie James. “We left some things out on the field. We could have done better. But it’s a good wake-up call and we’ll make some adjustments.”
With a 10-0 home record this season, the Bears are excited to play at Betty Lou Mays Field in the NCAA tournament. The Bears clinched their first Big 12 regular season title since 1998 with a 1-0 win over Oklahoma in their last home game on Oct. 25.
“I’m so grateful to be playing here as long as we can,” said Baylor senior forward Jackie Crowther. “It’s definitely great to have our home environment and be where we’re at. The key at this place is consistent in knowing what we are and who we are. I think that’s something we’ve been building throughout our season and even in the pre-conference games.”
Baylor is among six Big 12 teams to make the NCAA tournament. No. 2 regional seed West Virginia will face Radford in the first round, No. 4 regional seed Texas will play Virginia Tech, TCU will face BYU, Texas Tech will meet Princeton, and Kansas will face Saint Louis.
The Bears are certain a tough non-conference schedule followed by a grueling Big 12 slate will prepare them for a potentially strong NCAA tournament run.
“To get to this point, you have to earn it,” Jobson said. “No one’s here that hasn’t earned this opportunity, and our girls definitely have. And now it’s a lot of fun too. It’s competitive and you’re now playing for a national championship. And that’s the goal, obviously, but it is one game at a time just like we’ve done all year long. Just excited for them to have the opportunity to stay together and keep competing.”