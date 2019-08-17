Freshman Michaela Gorman scored on a late corner kick by Ally Henderson to lift the No. 14 Baylor soccer team to a 2-1 win over Texas State in an exhibition game Saturday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.
After Texas State scored the game’s first goal, Baylor tied it with redshirt freshman Maddie Algya’s goal before the end of the first half.
The Bears finished their exhibition season with a 1-1 record after losing their opener against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 1-0, last Sunday.
Baylor will open the regular season against Northwestern State on Aug. 25 at 4 p.m. at Betty Lou Mays Field.