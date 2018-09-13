Giuliana Cunningham and Raegan Padgett scored goals as the Baylor soccer team knocked off No. 23 Butler, 2-0, on Thursday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Cunningham, a freshman, scored her third goal of the season with nine minutes left in the first half. Padgett scored her third goal of the season in the opening three minutes of the second half.
Goal keeper Jennifer Wandt picked up a save for the Bears who improved to 6-3. Butler dropped to 6-2. Baylor will host Texas-Rio Grande Valley at 2 p.m. Sunday in its final nonconference game before opening Big 12 play at Texas on Sept. 21.