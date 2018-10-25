When the strains of Queen’s classic anthem “We are the Champions”’ first came blaring over the loudspeakers, the Baylor soccer team didn’t hold back. They belted it out – in unison.
And why not?
They’d earned it.
The 10th-ranked Bears closed out their regular season with a 1-0 win over Oklahoma before an appreciative crowd on Thursday night at Betty Lou Mays Field, finalizing a Big 12 championship in the process. Baylor (15-4-0 overall, 8-1-0 in the Big 12) actually had the title clinched by early in the second half, thanks to West Virginia’s 1-0 overtime loss to Kansas. But Baylor went out and won it in a fashion that would have made Freddie Mercury proud – it earned it on the field.
It was the program’s first Big 12 title since 1998.
“Man, it just means the world,” Baylor head coach Paul Jobson said. “These seniors have just left such a legacy, from their freshman year till now. Obviously, we’re not done yet, we’ve got more we want to do. But it just means so much. It’s so hard to win a regular-season championship, and I’m just so proud of these girls and what they were able to do.”
Baylor displayed a cozy comfort level at home this year. The victory pushed the Bears’ home record to 10-0 this year, including nine matches at Betty Lou Mays and one last week at Baylor football’s practice field when heavy rains made their normal field unplayable. In those matches, Baylor outscored its opponents, 25-2.
As with any sport, speed plays. And the Bears pushed the accelerator to the floor in putting their goal on the board. Senior midfielder Kennedy Brown tracked down the ball in the backfield, then shot off like a streak down the sideline. Despite heavy pursuit from the Sooners, Brown managed to get all the way downfield, almost to the end line, before lofting a cross to Camryn Wendlandt in front of the net, who redirected the ball past OU keeper McKinely Crone and into the right corner of the goal at the 35:40 mark of the first half.
“I just kind of went with it,” Brown said. “The girl gave me the outside and I took it and just kept going. (Assistant coach Matt Smith) always tells us to get to the end line, so I was like, I’m going to get to the end line from wherever I am. I’m just glad someone could put it away, that’s all that matters.”
Wendlandt’s team-leading ninth goal of the year popped the top, and forced Oklahoma (8-8-2) to play catch-up the rest of the way.
“Kennedy and I have done extra stuff to help us with our speed and our agility, and it’s really cool to see that pay off,” Wendlandt said. “I’m just really proud of how hard she works and the effort she puts in – she fights until the game is over, and that showed on that play.”
The Sooners made their advances, but Baylor’s defense held firm. The BU midfielders and defenders either effectively cut off the Oklahoma runs, or goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt put up a wall on the back end. Wandt made three saves en route to her 10th shutout of the year.
Baylor couldn’t ever add any insurance to its goal count, but it didn’t matter. As the final seconds ticked off, the fans counted them down, and when the horn sounded, the Baylor players met in a bouncing, jubilant huddle at midfield.
“(My favorite part was) probably when the final buzzer went off, and we knew that we were Big 12 champions, and this thing that we wanted so badly finally came true,” Brown said. “That was probably my favorite part, when we realized that it’s finally a fact that we are Big 12 champions again.”
After the match ended, officials passed out flowers to the nine seniors who were being recognized for Senior Day. That they also got to take home a Big 12 championship T-shirt as a keepsake just made the night all the more memorable.
“Oh my gosh, it’s so surreal,” Brown said. “Last year we got (Big 12) tournament champs and this year it’s regular season. And I feel like that means so much more, because you have to battle each week, every single week. And every single team in the Big 12 is good, so it’s kind of rewarding that way. But a win is a win, and it’s an awesome experience. Good Senior Night.”
Baylor will now turn its attention to the Big 12 tournament, where the top-seeded Bears will meet Iowa State at 11 a.m. Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. The Bears won the Big 12 tourney title last year, and in the revelry of Thursday’s festivities they couldn’t help but get a little greedy and want more this year, too.
“We’re going to enjoy this for a bit, but we’ve got to leave at 10 in the morning,” Jobson said. “We’ve got a game on Sunday for the quarterfinal of the Big 12 championship, and that’s our next goal, to win a Big 12 tournament championship, see if we can pull a double this year. And then worry about what’s next after that. But this team is going to enjoy this for a few moments.”