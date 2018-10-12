The 14th-ranked Baylor soccer team loves playing at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Baylor improved to 7-0 in its home stadium this season with a 1-0 defeat of Oklahoma State on Friday night.
The Bears (12-4-0 overall, 5-1-0 Big 12) maintained control much of the match, outshooting the Cowgirls, 21-12, and picking up six corner kicks to OSU’s two. Baylor demonstrated crisp teamwork to take the lead as well. At the 23:20 mark of the first half, Raegan Padgett lobbed a pass toward the goal, which was then flicked back by Julie James to a waiting Camryn Wendlandt, who redirected it into the net for the score. It was Wendlandt’s sixth goal of the season.
OSU managed four shots on goal, all of which were turned back by saves from BU keeper Jennifer Wandt. OSU dropped to 10-4-1 and 2-3-1 on the year.
Baylor will next host Kansas State on Oct. 19.