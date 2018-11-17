The No. 11 Baylor soccer team is playing with such a swagger and confidence that it’s ready to take on any NCAA tournament team regardless of its history and tradition.
The Bears will face a No. 12 Virginia squad that’s reached the Sweet 16 or beyond for 14 straight seasons under coach Steve Swanson, capped by a an NCAA championship game appearance in 2014.
While Baylor can't match that kind of tradition, it can make the Elite Eight for the second straight year with a win in Saturday’s 7 p.m. Sweet 16 game at Betty Lou Mays Field.
“I think it should be a fantastic Sweet 16 match,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “They’re a great team. They’re a traditional powerhouse. They’re well coached and they adapt very, very well to a lot of different systems. We’ve just got to recover and take care of ourselves and come out and play our game.”
With Raegan Padgett and Julie James scoring second-half goals, the Bears pulled away for a 3-1 win over No. 13 Vanderbilt on Friday night. It gave the Bears a 19-5 overall record and a 12-0 mark at home this year, and they’re glad to be staying there for the Sweet 16.
“Just the atmosphere, the way we competed for each other, that just shows how much we love each other,” said Baylor defender Danielle Hayden. “Just knowing that we’re one of the last 16 teams left in the country, that’s a great feeling.”
The Cavaliers (16-4-1) reached the Sweet 16 after winning a penalty kick shootout against Texas Tech after a scoreless tie through two overtimes Friday afternoon at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Virginia features a balanced attack led by Alexa Spaanstra with nine goals and six assists, Meghan McCool with eight goals and an assist, Rebecca Jarrett with six goals and two assists, and Betsy Brandon with five goals and three assists.
Goalkeeper Laurel Ivory has collected 33 saves while allowing 12 goals in 18 games.
The Bears also feature balanced scoring as Camryn Wendlandt has collected 10 goals and an assist, James has nine goals and three assists, Jackie Crowther has five goals and seven assists and Padgett has six goals and five assists.
Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt has amassed 66 saves while allowing 14 goals in 24 games.