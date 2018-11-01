After winning the Big 12 soccer tournament last year, Baylor coach Paul Jobson would like nothing better than to make it two in a row.
The Bears also know that winning the conference tournament would go a long way toward clinching a No. 1 regional seed in the NCAA tournament when the 64-team field is announced Monday.
Ranked No. 9 in the United Soccer Coaches poll, Baylor will face Texas Tech in the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City.
“Obviously, the better we do in our tournament, the better seeding we’re going to get in the NCAA,” Jobson said. “We know if we can win out the next two games, the better opportunity we’re going to have for a No. 1 seed.”
The Bears (16-4) have set themselves up well for a No. 1 regional seed by winning the last nine games. They’re currently No. 3 in the NCAA RPI behind No. 1 Stanford and No. 2 North Carolina.
After winning their last eight regular season games to capture their first Big 12 regular season title since 1998, they opened the conference tournament with a 3-0 win over Iowa State on Sunday in Kansas City.
Baylor continued to get diverse scoring as freshmen Elena Reyna and Taylor Moon scored goals along with senior Julie James.
“I was really happy with some of our young kids coming into the game and picking up the momentum a little bit for us,” Jobson said. “Of course, that game from Elena was great and Taylor Moon getting a penalty kick. Also to have your veteran Julie to score a goal. I’m really happy with the way we approached that game and how the consistency came through.”
The Bears will face the fifth-seeded Red Raiders (13-4-2) who advanced to the semifinals by winning a penalty kick battle over No. 4 TCU after the teams went scoreless through double overtime.
With Jackie Crowther scoring a pair of goals, Baylor shut down Texas Tech, 2-0, on Sept. 30 in Lubbock.
“We went up there and came away with a 2-0 victory, but I don’t think the score was really indicative of the game,” Jobson said. “I think we were able to capitalize on our opportunities and they didn’t. But we know they’re a quality team and they knocked off a good team the other day in the quarterfinals and they’re going to be a tough opponent for us.”
In Friday’s other semifinals match, No. 2 West Virginia faces No. 3 Texas at 7 p.m. The championship game is set for Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Jobson likes the consistency his team is showing every match.
“They’re playing with a lot of confidence,” Jobson said. “I think they haven’t changed a lot. If we were losing games maybe there would be some different emotions, but they’ve been steady. Even through the victories we’re not getting big heads.”