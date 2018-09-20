Baylor soccer coach Paul Jobson pieced together a tough nonconference schedule to prepare his team for the Big 12, traveling across the country east and west for games.
The Bears will quickly learn how much they’ve progressed when they face unbeaten Texas in the Big 12 opener at 7 p.m. Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
The No. 11 Longhorns are the Big 12’s only unbeaten team at 8-0-1 while Baylor has fashioned a 7-3 record. Among Baylor’s wins are a 6-0 blowout of traditional power Nebraska and a 2-0 win last weekend against then-No. 23 Butler.
“I think we’re in a really good place,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “We played an extremely tough nonconference schedule and I think we stepped up to the challenge. We don’t have a bad loss on our schedule, and those losses also taught us about who we were. We made great strides from those losses.”
Veterans Julie James and Raegan Padgett lead the Bears with 11 points apiece while freshman Giuliana Cunningham has scored four goals. She scored goals against Butler and Texas-Rio Grande Valley last weekend in Baylor wins.
“We were excited about G (Cunningham) coming in because she had the right mentality,” Jobson said. “Early in the season she suffered a shoulder injury that set her back a little bit. But as she’s come back from that. She’s stepped back into where she was when she first came in. She’s ready for the college game and has shown that.”
Taking over as Baylor’s goalkeeper, Jennifer Wandt has been outstanding after she split time with Hannah Parrish in the first five games. Wandt has collected 20 saves and allowed five goals in the 10 games this season.
“Jenn has done a great job,” Jobson said. “She has really stepped up and has a lot of confidence back there. She’s great with her feet and has a settling type of mentality back there for us.”
The Longhorns are led by Cyera Hintzen with eight goals and two assists while Katie Glenn has four goals and six assists. Goalkeeper Nicole Curry has collected 22 saves while allowing five goals.
“I think it will be a really good match for us especially to start the Big 12,” Cunningham said. “Texas is a really good team and it will show us where we are. We played a lot of tough teams. We didn’t have the results we wanted but I think that will help us moving forward.”
Baylor freshman Maddie Algya is undergoing knee surgery after suffering an ACL injury on Sept. 2 against Nebraska and will miss the rest of the season.