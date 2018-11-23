For the second straight year, Baylor is on the verge of reaching the Women’s College Cup which is soccer’s version of the Final Four.
Last year’s quest ended with a 4-0 loss to Duke in the Elite Eight, but the No. 11 Bears hope that experience will help prepare them for Saturday’s game against No. 2 Georgetown at 11 a.m. at Shaw Field in Washington D.C.
The Elite Eight matchup will mark Baylor’s first game away from Betty Lou Mays Field in the NCAA tournament, but coach Paul Jobson believes his team is ready for any challenge as it tries to reach the Women’s College Cup on Friday in Cary, N.C.
“They’ve done a great job putting themselves in position to go for a national championship at this point,” Jobson said. “Like last year, that’s been their mentality down the stretch is let’s extend this season as long as we can because we love playing for each other, and they don’t want that to end especially our seniors obviously.”
After winning their first Big 12 regular season championship since 1998, the Bears (20-5) knocked off Abilene Christian, Vanderbilt and Virginia at home in the NCAA tournament.
They’ll face a Georgetown squad (20-0-3) that has reached the NCAA tournament for the seventh straight time after winning the Big East tournament championship. The Hoyas have rolled through the NCAA tournament with wins over Central Connecticut State, Washington State and Duke.
Caitlin Farrell has been a dominating scorer with 18 goals while Kyra Carusa has collected nine goals and 10 assists and Paula Germino-Watnick has added seven goals and six assists.
“They’re a good team and they’re well coached,” Jobson said. “Dave’s (Nolan) has a lot of success there, and has done a really good job. They’re very talented. They obviously have the advantage of being at home, playing on their home field, which is a big advantage as we know very well.”
In last year’s first ever trip to the Elite Eight, the Bears played with 10 players instead of 11 for the final 50 minutes against Duke after Lauren Piercy picked up her second yellow card. The Blue Devils took advantage of the mismatch by scoring three goals en route to their 4-0 win.
“We’d like to keep as many as we can on the field for as long as possible this year,” Jobson said. “I think what we learned is that we just gained some experience of being in a different venue, being at a different conference. We hadn’t really played any ACC schools prior to last year going into Duke. I think it really helped us this year playing a more challenging schedule as well.”
Baylor’s attack is led by Camyrn Wendlandt and Julie James with 10 goals apiece while Raegan Padgett and Giuliana Cunningham have each chipped in six goals.
Offensive versatility and superb defense have paid off for the Bears this season, and they hope they can continue that trend as they make their final reach for the Women’s College Cup.
“The biggest thing for us is we don’t want the season to end,” said Baylor senior Kennedy Brown. “We want to play with each other as long as possible. Just knowing that each player is playing for something more than just themselves, personal accolades and all that. It’s special whenever you have people who all play for each other. That kind of gives us an extra edge on teams that don’t do that.”