The Baylor soccer team will play its third straight road game when it faces Arkansas at 7 p.m. Friday in Fayetteville.
The Bears (3-1) dropped a 3-1 decision against South Florida in Tampa last Friday before coming back for a 1-0 win over Florida Atlantic on Sunday in Boca Raton, Fla.
Arkansas is off to a 2-1-1 start as it dropped a 3-2 decision in double overtime to McNeese State in Lake Charles in its last game Sunday.
Baylor will come home Sunday to face Nebraska at 7 p.m. at Betty Lou Mays Field.