The No. 17 Baylor soccer team will hit the road for the first time this season as it faces South Florida at 6 p.m. Friday in Tampa followed by Florida Atlantic at 5 p.m. Sunday in Boca Raton, Fla.
The Bears are off to a 2-0 start following last weekend's 2-0 season-opening win over Abilene Christian and a 6-1 win over Samford at Betty Lou Mays Field.
South Flordia is 1-1 after a season-opening 2-1 win over Towson State followed by a 2-1 loss to Auburn. Florida Atlantic is 0-2 following a 3-2 loss to Miami and a 4-2 loss to No. 5 Florida.