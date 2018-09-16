Giuliana Cunningham and Raegan Padgett scored goals as the Baylor soccer team knocked off Texas-Rio Grande Valley, 2-0, on Sunday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Cunningham scored on a header 32 minutes into the game after a corner kick by Jackie Crowther. Padgett scored her goal 15 minutes into the second half as the Bears improved to 7-3 overall and 5-0 at home. Baylor beat Butler, 2-0, on Friday to start the two-game weekend home stand.
Baylor goal keeper Jennifer Wandt collected three saves against Texas-Rio Grande Valley (4-4-1). The Bears will open Big 12 play at No. 14 Texas at 7 p.m. Friday in Austin.