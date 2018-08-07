After reaching the Elite Eight last year, Baylor is ranked 15th in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll.
It marked just the third time the Baylor soccer team has been ranked in the preseason, joining the 1999 and 2003 teams.
The Bears are among three Big 12 teams ranked in the poll along with No. 9 West Virginia and No. 17 Texas. Stanford is ranked No. 1.
The Bears, who return seven starters from last year’s 15-6-3 team, will play their first exhibition game against Sam Houston State at 7 p.m. Friday before opening the season against Abilene Christian at at 7 p.m. Aug. 16. Both games are at Betty Lou Mays Field.