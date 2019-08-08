The Baylor soccer team received its highest preseason ranking in program history with a second-place selection in the Big 12 preseason poll, behind West Virginia, for the 2019 season.
The Bears’ previous best ranking in the poll was a third-place selection in 2012, 2013 and 2018. This selection marks the fourth time in four seasons where the Bears were ranked in the top four.
Other selections in the poll behind West Virginia and Baylor were Texas at third, TCU fourth and Texas Tech fifth. The remainder, in order, were Kansas, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Iowa State and Kansas State.
Nationally, Baylor is ranked No. 14, with West Virginia at No. 11, Texas at No. 19 and Texas Tech at No. 22.
The Bears will host their first exhibition match on Sunday at Midway High School’s Rice Field at 5 p.m. against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Baylor's Betty Lou Mays Field is currently undergoing an installation of new turf.