Baylor forward Jackie Crowther was named Big 12 soccer’s offensive player of the week while goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt was named defensive player of the week.
Crowther scored both goals in Baylor’s 2-0 win over Texas Tech on Sunday in Lubbock. Wandt recorded a pair of shutouts against TCU and Texas Tech over the weekend while collecting six saves in each game.
No. 24 Baylor (9-4, 2-1) will continue Big 12 play against No. 16 West Virginia in Morgantown at 6 p.m. Friday and Iowa State at 1 p.m. Sunday in Ames.