LUBBOCK — The Baylor soccer team completed a successful weekend as Jackie Crowther scored a pair of goals to knock off Texas Tech, 2-0, on Sunday afternoon.
Crowther scored in the 31st minute of the game as she nailed a shot after a blocked shot. In the second half, she drove from the right side and moved past several Texas Tech defenders before punching in a shot from 15 yards away.
Baylor (9-4, 2-1) opened the weekend with a 1-0 win over TCU on Friday night at Betty Lou Mays Field. Goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt recorded shutouts in both games to give her six solo shutouts for the season. Texas Tech fell to 9-3-1 overall and 1-2-1 in the Big 12.
Baylor will stay on the road next weekend as it faces West Virginia on Friday and Iowa State on Sunday.