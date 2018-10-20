The No. 13 Baylor soccer team will try to inch closer to the Big 12 title when it faces Kansas at 2 p.m. Sunday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
The Bears (13-4, 6-1) knocked off Kansas State, 1-0, on Friday to remain tied with West Virginia for the Big 12 lead. Since Baylor has beaten West Virginia, it owns the tie-breaker with two regular season games remaining, including Thursday’s finale against Oklahoma at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Kansas (10-4-2, 4-3) is coming off Friday’s 2-0 loss to No. 17 Texas in Austin.
Baylor’s game against Kansas State was played on the Bears’ football practice field, but Sunday’s game will be at Betty Lou Mays Field unless weather conditions force a change.