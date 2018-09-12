The Baylor soccer team will try to stay unbeaten at home when it hosts No. 23 Butler at 7 p.m. Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
The Bears (5-3) will play their final nonconference game at 2 p.m. Sunday against Texas-Rio Grande Valley (4-2-1) before opening Big 12 play against Texas on Sept. 21 in Austin.
The Bears, who have gone 3-0 at home, are coming off a 3-1 loss to Arizona on Sunday in Tucson.
Thursday’s game with Butler (6-1) is this season’s Salute to Heroes match, honoring first responders, military members and their families. Discounted tickets are available for those heroes and their families.
