The Baylor soccer program enjoyed its most postseason success in school history when it won the Big 12 tournament and made its dizzying dash to the Elite Eight.
Paul Jobson wants his returning players to always be proud of last year’s accomplishments.
But he also wants them to remember the hard work and team bonding it took to reach such lofty heights.
“I think when you have the success that we had last year, you have to be intentional about reminding your team about the struggle we went through to get there, that it wasn’t easy, that we didn’t just show up at the Elite Eight,” Jobson said. “There were a lot of things we had to go through and we had to do to achieve that. And there’s no guarantee that if we did all that again that we’d end up there again.”
It’s difficult for this year’s team to suppress its excitement for the upcoming season. They know the potential for another memorable postseason run is clearly there as they opened practice Wednesday.
Ten starters return from last year’s 15-6-3 team, including three of the top four scorers: Lauren Piercy, Julie James and Sarah King. Additionally, Jackie Crowther, Raegan Padgett, Camryn Wendlandt and Ally Henderson are gifted players who can contribute offensively and defensively.
Hannah Parrish, Jennifer Wandt and Maggie Burton provide Baylor with enviable depth at goalkeeper.
“We’re the best we’ve ever been in the goal and we’re the deepest we’ve ever been in the goal,” Jobson said. “What people maybe don’t remember is we’ve got quality backups too. Last year we had the injury bug in the goal earlier in the season and we had to rely on quite a few people to fill the role and we learned there’s a lot there.”
Baylor’s confidence couldn’t be much higher after last year’s success. The Bears reached the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2012 and made the most of it.
“Having the experiences of last season and knowing how much work it takes and how at times how tiring it is and how much of a reward it is, it’s nice to be able to look back at that,” King said. “But we don’t want to harp on it too much. We want to direct our season and create our own 2018 team.”
Replacing All-American Aline De Lima will be difficult after she led the Bears with 22 points last season, including a team-high seven goals and eight assists. Baylor will also miss versatile defender Precious Akanyirige.
“You can’t replace Aline,” James said. “However, I do think as a whole we really do have a great group coming back and we have some freshmen coming in who are dynamic. I think we can create a lot as a group this year.”
Jobson expects all five freshmen and two transfers to contribute this year. The freshmen include former Waco High forward Kayley Ables, Flower Mound defender Elena Reyna, Flower Mound Marcus midfielders Taylor Moon and Maddie Algya, and Highland Park (Ill.) defender Giuliana Cunningham.
The two transfers are junior defender Danielle Hayden from Kentucky and sophomore defender Sarah Norman from Texas Tech.
“There are five freshmen and two girls who transferred in during the spring and I think all seven are going to make an impact,” Jobson said. “That’s incredible to say but the talent we’re getting now, the recruits we’re getting, and the interest we’re getting is not just because of the success we had last year but from the last couple of years.”
Preseason training will be intense since Baylor plays an exhibition game against Sam Houston State on Aug. 10 at Betty Lou Mays Field before opening the regular season at home against Abilene Christian on Aug. 16. Both games start at 7 p.m.
“One thing I love about our sport is that we do get to kick things off for Baylor athletics,” Jobson said. “The thing I don’t like about our sport is that we have to turn around pretty quick. It is a quick turnaround, knowing we have no interaction athletically with our players for about 3½ months. Hopefully, they’ve done all the things they need to do over 3½ months that they’re supposed to do. We found out today that a great number of them really did and were really committed over the summer.”
Though there is much work to be done before the first exhibition game, the Baylor players are anxious to see what this year’s team looks like out of the gate. They just hope they can finish as strong as last year.
“It is demanding for sure,” King said. “We’re in two a days right now, but it is nice to be able to look on the horizon and know we have games coming up to look forward to. It’s really nice as a senior to have freshmen coming in and really work. I think they know a little bit of what it takes and they don’t expect to have anything handed to them, but I think they’re excited to get to work this season.”