Soaring to the Elite Eight last season is an accomplishment the Baylor soccer program will always have in its back pocket.
Paul Jobson wants the players from that team to always be proud of advancing to those heights in the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history.
But he also wants his returning players to remember how hard it was to get there, and all the adversity they had to overcome.
“You get to the end, Elite Eight best year ever,” Jobson said. “How did it happen? There were some really big lows that most people don’t know about and won’t ever know about. But that’s what made us so good, was how did we come out of those things. We need to be ready for those moments, because that’s real life and be ready to hit those and power through them and not let them bog you down.”
Jobson hopes the No. 15 Bears have the same workmanlike attitude and ability to overcome setbacks as last year as they open the season against Abilene Christian at 7 p.m. Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Jobson believes the Bears have scheduled their toughest nonconference opponents in his 11 seasons with road games against South Florida, Florida Atlantic, Arkansas, Arizona State and Arizona coming up. Baylor has been picked to tie for third in the Big 12 with Texas behind West Virginia and Oklahoma State.
“We’re at the point in our program where we need to have a tough schedule,” Jobson said. “If we’re going to expect to take care of our business to get into the NCAA tournament, there’s some teams we need to play, and I think this schedule really exemplifies probably what we need to be doing. I felt like this is a year when we could handle a schedule like this, and the girls couldn’t be more excited.”
The Bears return nine starters from last year’s team that won the Big 12 tournament, and advanced to the the fourth round of the NCAA tournament before losing to traditional power Duke in the Elite Eight.
They overcame the loss of goalkeeper Hannah Parrish, defender Kylie Ross and forward Jackie Crowther to injuries. But with Parrish and Crowther healthy again and Ross expected to return early in the season, the Bears will have two major players back to complement a mass of other key returning players.
“I’m just really excited about this group,” said Baylor senior midfielder Julie James. “We have some new girls coming in and a lot of returners. We try not to get too bogged down in expectations. It’s a new year and a new season, and it’s a totally different group.”
Jobson is thrilled about the depth his team possesses at goalkeeper. Parrish is healthy entering her junior season after injuries limited her to three games in her first three years. Jennifer Wandt is a sophomore with loads of experience after moving into the starting role in the fourth game of last season after Parrish went down.
Sophomore Maggie Burton gives the Bears three talented goalkeepers.
“That’s something that hasn’t really been a luxury for us in the past but it’s nice – knock on wood — to be healthy and three-deep there,” Jobson said. “Hannah is the starter right now. She’s extremely athletic and gets to things you think she might not get to. She communicates really well from the back which is really important in our game.”
Baylor is usually known as a defensive team, but Jobson sees a lot of offensive firepower this season.
Raegan Padgett should be a major threat after scoring three goals last season. Back from a knee injury, Crowther is expected to be an offensive force while senior Lauren Piercy will add scoring power off the bench after collecting five goals and five assists last season.
“Raegan Padgett is going to be one of our top offensive threats,” Jobson said. “Just her speed down the wing and her ability to service balls is going to be critical for us, whether she’s creating direct scoring opportunities off services or creating corner kick opportunities for us. Lauren Piercy is speedy, she’s quick, she’s dynamic and creates a lot of problems.”
Junior forward Camryn Wendlandt will also be counted on to score while Taylor Moon could produce a lot of offense as a freshman.
“I thought (Moon) could be a great goal scorer or a great creator,” Jobson said. “She might see time as an attacking midfielder or a forward. She’s an incredible dribbler and sees the game really well. We saw through the recruiting process that she’s a special player.”
Replacing All-American Aline De Lima will be difficult but Jobson still expects his midfielders to be a team strength. James is coming off an all-Big 12 season and is an offensive threat after collecting three goals and four assists last season.
James gained experience by playing at the United States Under-23 training camp in May.
“Julie James is our marquee player right now,” Jobson said. “She’s our general with her national team experience and her experience overall. Everyone is better when they’re around her.”
Ally Henderson and Emily Bunnell are sophomore midfielders who got a lot of experience last season. Senior Kennedy Brown is also back while freshman Maddie Algya should make an early impact.
The Bears need a relative inexperienced back line to develop to become a strong defensive team. Sarah King brings senior experience but Baylor will need University of Kentucky junior transfer Danielle Hayden and Kylie Ross to play key roles as defenders.
“Kylie should be ready in the next week or so,” Jobson said. “We’ll have her for the majority of the season. She’s a veteran we can use. She’s playing a really big role for our backs already, teaching.
Freshmen Giuliana Cunningham from Highland Park, Ill., and former Waco High star Kayley Ables will have opportunities to play early on the back line.
“At some point Kayley may end up playing in the front,” Jobson said. “We see her potential in the back right now, and that’s where our biggest need is. That’s a kid who is like ‘Coach wherever you need me, just put me there.’ She’s going to do her best and she has some great natural defensive tendencies.”
The Bears love recalling their phenomenal 2017 season, but now they want to create some equally great memories this fall.
“Having the experiences of last season and knowing how much work it takes and how at times how tiring it is and how much of a reward it is, it’s nice to be able to look back at that,” King said. “But we don’t want to harp on it too much. We want to direct our season into a new direction so to speak and create our own 2018 team.”