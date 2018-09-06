The Baylor soccer team will travel west to face Arizona State at 5 p.m. Friday and Arizona at 3 p.m. Sunday with both matches being played in Tucson.
The Bears (4-2) romped to a 6-0 win over Nebraska on Sunday at Betty Lou Mays Field. Baylor is 1-2 in road games this season.
Arizona State (2-1) is coming off a 4-0 win over Southeast Missouri State on Sunday in Tempe, Ariz. After opening the season with a 1-0 loss to Albany, Arizona (4-1) has won its last four matches by a combined 14-0 score, including a 2-0 win over New Hampshire on Sunday.