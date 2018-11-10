Paul Jobson didn’t exhale with the first goal, and it wasn’t the chilly temperatures that had him holding his breath.
It’s hard to feel safe with a one-goal lead in the NCAA tournament. That second one, though, that gave Baylor all the breathing room it would need, as the second-seeded Bears turned back Abilene Christian, 2-0, in the NCAA first round on Saturday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Baylor (18-5-0) advances on to the second round, which thanks to its high seed will also come on its home turf, as the Bears will welcome in SEC regular season champion Vanderbilt on Friday night. The game time for that matchup hasn’t been announced, though BU officials were expecting a 7 p.m. kickoff.
If Saturday’s match was any indication, the scarf-wearing, bundled-up-yet-boisterous Baylor fans should give the Bears a nice home-field advantage. Baylor is 11-0 in home matches this year.
“It means a lot. Obviously, I appreciate everybody that was out tonight,” Jobson said. “It was a packed house, it was awesome, a great environment for a college playoff game. Just appreciate everybody being out here and creating a great environment for our girls to compete. It’s great to be at home. We’ve had a lot of success here, and they’ve earned the right to be here. The great thing is, we move on and get to stay here another weekend.”
Baylor held a 1-0 lead at the halftime stoppage and had dominated the match to that point. Yet Jobson delivered a clear message to his charges during the intermission. Basically, it was this – “Let’s put one in quickly, and put these guys away.”
Message received.
Less than two minutes into the second half, the Bears got a corner kick opportunity after an ACU foul. Ally Henderson punched a looping pass to Camryn Wendlandt, who headed home her 10th goal of the season.
“It’s really more of a sigh of relief when you get the second one, to be quite honest,” Jobson said. “Abilene Christian is a good enough team, where being up only 1-0, they’re one break away from tying the game. We talked about that at halftime. We needed to get on the board pretty early in the second half, and they took care of business, they did that. I think that gave us a little bit of room to breathe.”
The way the Bears were harassing the Wildcats defensively, that two-goal difference had to feel like a mountaineer trying to scale K2.
“We’ve been solid defensively all year, and I’m just proud of the work they’ve done to shut down (teams),” Jobson said. “They’ve got a couple of really creative players who were a break away from having some good opportunities. But I thought we locked down really, really well, and even sharpened some things up in the second half to be even better defensively than we were the first half. So they did a great job.”
It was a defender, in fact, who provided Baylor with its first NCAA tournament goal of the 2018 season. At the 14:02 mark, the Bears capitalized on a corner kick opportunity. The ball came in to Julie James, but eventually was deflected over to defender Sarah King, whose eyes lit up when she saw her chance, and she knocked in her second goal of the year for a 1-0 BU lead.
“Oh my gosh,” King said. “It’s always so much fun. I play defense, used to play forward, and I was talking with somebody about how the only chances I get to score now are on corners. So I’m always happy when I get to go up there and get a chance to score. It was awesome.”
Baylor outshot ACU, 22-2, in the match, as the Wildcats didn’t get their first shot on goal until 30 seconds remained before the halftime break. The Bears have now outscored their opponents, 27-2, at home for the season.