Baylor’s visit to Razorback Field in Little Rock Friday was a disappointment. The Lady Bears allowed Arkansas to score a late goal in the second half, to give the home team a 3-2 win.
Baylor opened the scoring off a free kick, with Camryn Wendlandt putting the shot into the back of the goal. It was her third goal of the season after only five games.
Arkansas responded in the 20th minute of a set piece shot.
The Bears again took the lead two minutes later. Raegan Padgett took the sho, beating Arkansas’ back line. Arkansas again responded in the 45th minute, tying the game at 2-2 at the end of the first half.
Arkansas’ winning goal came in the 58th minute.
Baylor now stands at 3-2-0, while the Razorbacks improved to 3-1-1. Baylor next plays Nebraska at home on Sunday at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field at 7 p.m.