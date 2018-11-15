Featuring two Power 5 conference champions, Friday’s Baylor-Vanderbilt game will be one of the premier matchups in the NCAA soccer tournament this weekend.
The No. 2-seeded Bears are just glad they get to stay home at Betty Lou Mays Field where they’ve gone 11-0 this season.
The round of 32 match is set for 7 p.m. following a 3 p.m. match between No. 3-seeded Virginia (16-4) and Texas Tech (14-5-2). The winners will meet Sunday at 7 p.m. in the Sweet 16 at Betty Lou Mays Field.
“It’s very exciting,” said Baylor freshman defender Kayley Ables. “We’re comfortable where we’re at right now, but we’re not too comfortable to get into a routine. So right now we’re just trying to work as hard as we can, train harder than we normally would and feel it on Friday.”
The No. 11-ranked Bears (18-5) opened the NCAA tournament with a 2-0 win over Abilene Christian last Saturday as Camryn Wendlandt and Sarah King scored goals. Wendlandt picked up her team-leading 10th goal of the season while King came through with her second goal.
“I think a fear in some people’s minds was that we would underestimate ACU,” King said. “I didn’t think we did that. We came out strong and did what we needed to do to put them away.”
While Baylor won the Big 12 regular season with an 8-1 record, No. 13-ranked Vanderbilt (16-3-1) went 8-1-1 in the SEC to take the regular season title. The Bears won two Big 12 tournament games before dropping a 3-0 decision to West Virginia in the finals while Vanderbilt lost to Florida, 1-0, in its first SEC tournament game.
The Commodores bounced back with a 4-0 win over Murray State in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
“You’re talking about two of the top conferences in the country when it comes to women’s soccer, and the champions are facing in the second round,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “I’m not sure what the NCAA was thinking when they did the matchup, but they’re a really good team.”
Vanderbilt is led by Haley Hopkins with 13 goals and seven assists while Kaylann Boyd has collected eight goals. Goalkeeper Lauren Demarchi has amassed 47 saves and five shutouts.