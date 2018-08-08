Baylor seniors Julie James and Sarah King were named to the preseason all-Big 12 soccer team selected by the league's coaches.
James, a midfielder, is coming off an outstanding junior season in which she was named all-Big 12. King is a defender who scored three goals and collected four assists as a junior last season.
Baylor will play an exhibition game against Sam Houston State at 7 p.m. Friday before opening the regular season against Abilene Christian at 7 p.m. Aug. 16. Both games are at Betty Lou Mays Field.