Scarf night proved warm and fuzzy for the Baylor soccer team, which took a 1-0 win over visiting TCU on Friday night before a raucous crowd at the Betty Lou Mays Field.
The match was scoreless until the 59th minute, when Baylor (8-4-0 overall, 1-1-0 Big 12) broke through, capitalizing on a set piece opportunity after a Horned Frog foul. Ariel Leach pushed a pass through a scrum of players, and Camryn Wendlandt was in the right place at the right time. She thumped her shot through the legs of a TCU defender and past the keeper for what would stand up as the game-winner.
Wendlandt also credited the crowd with an assist.
“I listened to it the whole game. Baylor is definitely a family and when the family shows up to support us, it makes a huge difference in the atmosphere here. We love having our fans and Baylor students show up,” said Wendlandt, who scored her fourth goal of the season.
Baylor, which has now outscored its opponents, 19-1, at home this year, will head west to Lubbock for its next match, Sunday against Texas Tech.