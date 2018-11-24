WASHINGTON — Baylor goalie Jennifer Wandt, who had already made several super saves to keep her team close, was called on to loft a free kick from near midfield along the sidelines early in the second half Saturday.
Her target was lanky 6-foot forward Camryn Wendlandt, who made a reachable target about 30 yards from the Georgetown goal.
But Wendlandt lost her footing on the rain-soaked field and also control of the ball to the No. 1 seed Hoyas, who took off in the other directions and scored just minutes later to take a 2-0 lead in the Elite Eight contest.
Baylor, the No. 2 seed, allowed another goal later in the second half and fell 3-0 here on Saturday afternoon to the unbeaten Hoyas (21-0-3), who advanced to the national semifinals for the second time in three years.
“We were trying to create some opportunities,” head coach Paul Jobson said of the Wandt kick.
The loss ended an historic season for the Bears (20-6-0), who set a school record for wins in a season but failed in another bid to reach the College Cup in the women’s final four.
“It is frustrating just to not to get more time with them. It always feels so short,” Baylor senior Julie James of Fairview said of her fellow seniors. “I am always going to remember my Baylor experience. It has been pretty amazing and I think that is an understatement. It has been such a blessing.”
Other seniors for Baylor were defender/forward Ariel Leach, forward Jackie Crowther, forward Lauren Piercy, forward/midfielder Kennedy Brown and defender Sarah King. Crowther played 43 minutes off the bench Saturday, Brown played 83 as a starter and King and James played all 90.
“I told them in the locker room this senior class bought into Baylor when we were starting to build things,” Jobson said. “Credit to them … for making it happen. Two Elite Eights in their tenure is pretty incredible, something no other senior class has done. They left a great legacy for the girls coming behind them. I am very proud of who they are.”
The Hoyas put offensive pressure from the opening kick on Wandt, who made several big saves.
“She kept us in the game,” Jobson said.
But Georgetown finally connected to make it 1-0 at the 7:32 mark of the first half as Kelly Livingstone scored, with an assist from Kyra Carusa.
“It is the type of team that they are; not really unexpected,” James said of the Hoyas fast start. “They came out hard and they are a good team. I think mainly the challenge was more on our end, figuring out how to connect the ball and move our forwards over the top.”
“I think they were more up for the beginning of the game than we were,” Jobson said. “The momentum at the beginning of the game was definitely theirs. I don’t know if weather was a factor as far as our mentality was concerned. Our mentality (early on) wasn’t where it needed to be.”
Jobson, who ended his sixth season, didn’t blame the sloppy field on the one-sided loss. The game time temperature was 44 degrees.
“It got pretty sloppy at the end. People were slipping around,” James said.
A light rain began falling about one hour before kickoff, at noon Eastern, and continued steadily during the match. Footing was especially rough in the second half at Shaw Field, which has also hosted the Georgetown men in the national tournament this month.
Georgetown made it 2-0 five minutes in the second half after the kick by Wandt.
The Hoyas went the other direction and Carusa scored on a header with assists from Meaghan Nally and Grace Nguyen.
The Hoyas put the finishing touches on the victory with a goal by Paula Germino-Watnick with less than 15 minutes to play, and Stanford transfer Carusa got another assist.
Baylor had few offensive scoring chances in the first half, and couldn’t connect against Georgetown keeper Arielle Schechtman in the second half.
The Hoyas goalie had four saves while Baylor’s Wandt had seven, with several in the early minutes.
“They just have some really good players,” Jobson said of Georgetown, which will play next weekend in North Carolina in the final four. “They are good at moving the ball, and are good in the tight spaces.”