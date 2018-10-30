Baylor’s Paul Jobson was named Big 12 soccer coach of the year after leading the Bears to their first regular season championship since 1998.
Jobson has guided the Bears to a 16-4 overall record and finished Big 12 regular season play with an 8-1 record.
The Bears are currently ranked ninth in the country in the United Soccer Coaches poll to match the highest ranking in school history. Baylor reached No. 9 in 2013, the first year that Paul and wife Marci Jobson were co-head coaches for the Bears.
Baylor has won nine straight games including a 3-0 win over Iowa State on Sunday in the first round of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City. Baylor, which ranks third nationally in RPI, faces Texas Tech in the semifinals of the tournament on Friday in Kansas City.
In addition to Jobson’s honor, Baylor’s Julie James and Sarah King were first-team selections while Camryn Wendlandt and Jennifer Wandt were second-team picks. Taylor Moon and Kayley Ables made the all-freshman team.
Texas’ Cyera Hintzen was named Big 12 offensive player of the year while West Virginia’s Bianca St. Georges was named defensive player of the year.
TCU’s Messiah Bright and Texas’ Julia Grosso were co-freshmen of the year.