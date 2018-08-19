Raegan Padgett and Taylor Moon scored goals in the first four minutes as the No. 15 Baylor soccer team rolled to a 6-1 win over Samford on Sunday night.
The game was delayed 90 minutes due to lightning, and finally began at 8:30 p.m. The Bears (2-0) wasted no time scoring as Padgett nailed a shot 35 seconds into the match for the quickest goal in program history.
Moon scored on a header in the fourth minute before Samford (0-2) answered when Caroline Orman scored in the seventh minute to cut Baylor's lead to 2-1.
Baylor's Julie James scored on a free kick midway through the first half before Camryn Wendlandt and Maddie Algya scored second-half goals. Giuliana Cunningham scored a late goal to finish off Baylor's scoring.