KANSAS CITY – Baylor didn’t leave its best soccer behind in the regular season.
After winning their first Big 12 regular season championship in 20 years, the No. 10 Bears carried that momentum into the first round of the conference tournament as they rolled to a 3-0 win over Iowa State on Sunday at Swope Soccer Village.
The Bears (16-4) won their ninth straight game and looked sharp again after capturing their first Big 12 title since 1998 with a 1-0 win over Oklahoma on Thursday.
Looking to repeat as Big 12 tournament champions, Baylor advanced to the semifinals against fifth-seeded Texas Tech at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Kansas City. Texas Tech advanced after winning a penalty kick shootout over No. 4 TCU after the teams went scoreless in two overtimes.
If the Bears beat Texas Tech, they’ll advance to Sunday’s championship game.
“It’s really exciting,” said Baylor senior Jackie Crowther. “The Big 12 tournament is a blank slate for everyone, regardless of what happened during the conference. It’s exciting to get another chance to prove ourselves each game and to prove that we’re the same team, no matter the circumstance.”
The top-seeded Bears controlled the game as they took 16 shots to just six for the eighth-seeded Cyclones (4-14-2). Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt recorded a save and notched her 11th solo shutout of the season, tying Michelle Kloss for the most single-season shutouts in school history after she recorded in 2013.
Freshman Elena Reyna scored the first goal in the 35th minute in the first half as she gathered a pass from Crowther in the middle of the field and drilled a left-footed kick that slipped inside the right side of the goal.
“Once you secure a goal, it gets easier from there,” said Reyna, who scored her second goal of the season. “When you feel like it’s easier, your legs don’t hurt as bad and it’s just a huge relief off your shoulders”
Early in the second half, Julie James took a pass from Crowther and scored her seventh goal of the season.
In the 65th minute of the game, Taylor Moon drew a foul inside the 18 to earn Baylor’s first penalty kick of the season. The freshman forward nailed a shot into the upper right corner of the net to give the Bears a 3-0 lead.
After winning the Big 12 regular season title on Thursday and flying up to Kansas City on Friday, Baylor coach Paul Jobson is glad that his team will get a few days to recover before returning to Swope Soccer Village for Friday’s semifinals.
“I think now having a few days to get some class in, the girls are happy about that, believe it or not,” Jobson said. “Just the recovery on their legs is going to be crucial as we head into the semis and hopefully the finals.”