Baylor jumped 10 spots to No. 14 in the United Soccer Coaches poll following last weekend’s road wins over then-No. 16 West Virginia and Iowa State.
The win over the Mountaineers was Baylor’s first in series history after going 0-5-1 in previous games. Tied with West Virginia for the Big 12 lead, Baylor (11-4, 4-1) is in the driver’s seat to win its first Big 12 title since 1998. The Bears are No. 8 in the national RPI.
Baylor will play its final four Big 12 games at Betty Lou Mays Field beginning Friday at 7 p.m. against Oklahoma State. The Bears host Kansas State on Oct. 19, Kansas on Oct. 21, and Oklahoma on Oct. 25.